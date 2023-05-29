People feared missing after Lake Maggiore boat accident

Lake Maggiore is the second largest lake in Italy and a popular tourist destination. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

ROME - A boat carrying at least 20 people overturned on Lake Maggiore Sunday, according to Italy’s fire service, which was looking for passengers reported missing.

Nineteen people were safe after the vessel overturned off Lisanza, right at the southern end of the lake in northern Italy, Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari told AFP.

Rescue divers and a helicopter were searching for “some people reported to be missing”, he said.

A firefighters’ video published by the Corriere della Sera showed the helicopter flying over choppy waters, where chairs and other debris could be seen floating.

The vessel was a tourist boat which overturned in bad weather, the Corriere della Sera said.

Lake Maggiore, which lies on the south side of the Alps, is the second largest lake in Italy and a popular tourist destination. AFP

More On This Topic
Migrant shipwreck in southern Italy kills at least 58, including children
Ten years on, survivors haunted by Italy cruise ship disaster

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top