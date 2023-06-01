Pentagon unveils new $400m arms package for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen fire a howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Moscow's invasion of their country, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
58 min ago
Published
58 min ago

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon announced a new US$300 million (S$400 million) arms package for Ukraine on Wednesday, including air defence systems and tens of millions of rounds of ammunition.

The Defence Department said the latest shipments will bring the total value of US security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion to US$37.6 billion.

“The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The United States has been leading an unprecedented effort by Nato and other allied countries to supply Ukraine with weaponry and other aid.

The latest arms shipments come as Ukraine prepares a counter-offensive aimed at driving Russian forces back from swaths of occupied territory in the east and south of the country.

The Pentagon said the US$300 million package includes munitions for Patriot air defence systems, AIM-7 air defence missiles, Avenger air defence systems and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Also part of the package is ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 105mm tank ammunition and Zuni aircraft rockets.

The United States is sending more than 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition to Ukraine, the Pentagon said. AFP

More On This Topic
Shadow of Ukraine war over Shangri-La Dialogue
France’s Macron tells Eastern Europe: We should have listened to you over Russia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top