Pentagon says it will ramp up war supplies with defense companies

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A general view of the Pentagon on the day that at least 30 news organizations declined to sign a new Pentagon access policy for journalists, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, March 25 - The Pentagon said on Wednesday it had reached framework agreements with BAE, Lockheed and Honeywell to boost production of defense systems and munitions as part of its shift to "wartime footing."

Under the deals, Honeywell Aerospace will "surge production of critical components for America's munitions stockpile," as part of a $500 million multi-year investment, the Pentagon said.

BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin will also quadruple production of seekers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, while a new framework agreement with Lockheed will accelerate production of its Precision Strike Missile, the Pentagon added.

The announcements come more than three weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel launched a war on Iran. REUTERS