Pedal-powered sub launches off Canaries in race for marine conservation

The sub is fitted out with a sort of underwater bicycle piloted by a scuba diver. PHOTO: REUTERS
ARINAGA, Spain – German students tested their prototype of a pedal-powered submarine off Spain’s Canary Islands before racing the craft internationally to raise conservation awareness.

The sub, designed by soon-to-be engineers at the Rhine-Waal University, is fitted out with a sort of underwater bicycle piloted by a scuba diver and is meant to operate without harming marine ecosystems.

Instead of razor-sharp propellers that could scythe through the seabed’s vegetation as they spin, the machine boasts “fins” inspired by aquatic wildlife.

The students’ mentor, Professor William Megill, said they would participate in their first SubRacing Series in 2024, with races held in key ocean conservation areas worldwide to foster scientific knowledge and curiosity.

“We have some challenges around the Canaries, so that’s why we started here,” he told Reuters on Gran Canaria’s windy Arinaga beach.

Vessels competing in the SubRacing Series are crewed by a pilot and a navigator, who steer using both natural vision and augmented reality technology. REUTERS

