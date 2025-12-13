'Peace is not far away' says Erdogan, returning from Putin meeting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, fresh from a meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, said he hopes to discuss a Ukraine-Russia ‍peace ​plan with U.S. President Donald Trump, ‍adding that "peace is not far away".

Erdogan met Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday, and ​they ​evaluated "comprehensive peace efforts" to end the war, a statement from Erdogan's office said on Friday, with Turkey reiterating its readiness ‍to support peace efforts.

"After this meeting with Putin, we hope to ​have the opportunity to ⁠discuss the peace plan with U.S. President Trump as well. Peace is not far away; we see that," Erdogan told reporters on his return flight ​from Turkmenistan.

Erdogan had told Putin on Friday that a limited ceasefire in the ‌war, focused on energy facilities ​and ports in particular, could be beneficial.

"The Black Sea should not be seen as a battleground. Such a situation would only harm Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan said in comments released by his office on Saturday.

"Everyone needs safe navigation in the Black Sea. This ‍must be ensured."

Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports on Friday, damaging ​three Turkish-owned vessels including a ship carrying food supplies, Ukrainian officials and ​one ship owner said, days after Moscow threatened ‌to cut Ukraine off from the sea. REUTERS