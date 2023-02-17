Passports and war driving pregnant Russians to give birth in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES - When migration officials detained six pregnant Russian women at a Buenos Aires airport last week, they exposed a phenomenon that has been growing in the country for a year: Russian birthing tourism.

As Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wages war in Ukraine, Argentina has gradually become the destination of choice for Russian expectant parents fleeing the threat of conscription and seeking new passports in the South American country.

Pregnant Russian women and couples with a newborn baby have become increasingly visible in Buenos Aires over the last year, whether in cafes, parks, or buses, but especially in private clinics.

The case of the six detained women sent alarm bells ringing at the Directorate of Migrations, worried that something underhand was afoot.

The six heavily-pregnant women – who travelled separately and were detained for only a few hours over two days – had tourist visas but no return tickets and were unable to give any details about what they planned to visit.

The authorities were worried criminal gangs were involved, but in truth, the Russians just wanted to give birth in the country.

Argentina’s quality medical facilities and the ease with which nationality is obtained are part of the draw.

‘I want my son to live’

But many are driven by fear that one day their children could be conscripted into the army and sent to wage a bloody war, like Mr Putin is doing in Ukraine with the current generation.

“Some 90 per cent of the women who come are looking for a better future,” interpreter Elena Shkitenkova, who has lived in Argentina for 20 years and helps expectant mothers in their administrative processes, told AFP.

“There have been cases of women that when they have discovered they are expecting a boy, they decided to come to Argentina.”

The South American country bestows nationality on anyone born in Argentina, meaning those Russian boys born here would be able to avoid any eventual conscription when they become men.

“They tell me, ‘I want my son to live, I want peace for my son, I want a better future’,” added Ms Shkitenkova.

The parents, too, are desperate to escape the war.

“The war in Ukraine influenced our decision to come to Argentina, although that was not the only reason,” said Elena, 32, a mother of three girls who did not give her surname. “It is certain that if we had stayed in Russia, my husband probably would have been conscripted.”