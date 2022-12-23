Passengers warned of disruption as Britain’s Border Force strikes

Airports have reduced the number of flights arriving during the strikes. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON – Passengers at British airports have been warned to prepare for disruption on Friday as Border Force officials become the latest workers to go on strike.

The actions will affect London airports Heathrow and Gatwick, as well as Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow and the port of Newhaven. They will take place on Dec 23-26 and 28-31.

Steve Dann, the Border Force’s chief operating officer, said contingency plans should be able to keep “most, if not all ports open”.

Airports have reduced the number of flights arriving during the strikes, while airlines have been offering passengers the chance to switch to flights outside the strike dates without incurring extra fees or charges. 

Heathrow has insisted the majority of journeys will be unaffected.

But it said passengers should be prepared for longer waiting times at passport control, a warning repeated by major airlines.

Britain is in the midst of a series of strikes across various sectors including trains, buses, the Royal Mail, civil service and National Health Service.

Most concern pay levels, with inflation in Britain rising above 10 per cent in recent months.

The Border Force strike is being organised by the Public and Commercial Services Union, which has demanded higher pay and more job security for members. BLOOMBERG

