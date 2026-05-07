Passengers on hantavirus-stricken ship sway between fear, boredom

A boat beside cruise ship MV Hondius, hit by Hantavirus, anchored off Cape Verde port, on the day sick passengers were evacuated by boat from the cruise ship, in Praia Port, Cape Verde, in this screengrab obtained from a video, May 5, 2026. REUTERS TV via REUTERS . REFILE – ADDING 'HANTAVIRUS' KEYWORD TO CAPTION

AMSTERDAM, May 6 - It was billed as an Atlantic odyssey to some of the most remote islands in the world. Instead, the cruise on the hantavirus-stricken MV Hondius was left stranded off Cape Verde with passengers in their cabins, medics in protective suits tending to the sick and the ship's operator seeking a safe port.

The outbreak has left three dead and eight confirmed or suspected cases linked to the Dutch-flagged expedition ship. Passengers, some of whom have been aboard since March 20, have reported moods swinging between fear and boredom: empty lounges, quiet decks, hot drinks, face masks, medical checks, and the uncertainty of not knowing when and how their journey will end. On Wednesday, specialist teams evacuated three people as the vessel prepared to extend its voyage to Spain's Canary Islands with the consent of local authorities. After four days stationed off the West African archipelago, the ship set sail late Wednesday toward the Canary island of Tenerife, where around 150 remaining passengers and crew may finally disembark under medical supervision. It is not clear whether they will be quarantined on arrival.

CONFINED TO QUARTERS Cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions has told passengers to follow "isolation measures, hygiene protocols and medical monitoring." Martin Kriz, a Swedish doctor who has served aboard the Hondius, said that means taking meals in cramped 4-person cabins. "It's quite a small space," he told Reuters. But passengers say conditions were not bad. Passenger Kasem Hato said the mood was calm. "People are taking the situation seriously but without any panic, trying to keep social distancing and wearing masks to be safe," he told Reuters. "Our days have been close to normal, just waiting for authorities to find a solution, but morale on the ship is high and we’re keeping ourselves busy with reading, watching movies, having hot drinks, and that kind of things.” One clip showed the Hondius's wood-paneled lounge looking clean, expensive and empty. Armchairs and couches sat grouped on colorful carpets, with the sea visible through windows. Images posted on social media and reviewed by Reuters showed large bags of supplies being delivered to the ship's deck by workers in scrubs and masks. The scene marked a stark contrast with photos of spectacular Antarctic views passengers shared earlier in the voyage. Jake Rosmarin of the United States became one of the best-known faces on the ship after posting an emotional video from his cabin on Instagram fretting over the uncertainty passengers faced. Later he struck a calmer note. “I’m feeling well, getting some fresh air, and continuing to be well fed and taken care of by the crew,” he said in a follow-up post. Turkish YouTuber Ruhi Cenet, who departed the ship at Saint Helena April 24, was more critical. He said after the first passenger died on April 11, passengers were told he was not infectious, so they continued socializing and taking meals together.

With quicker isolation measures "I think this problem could have been small before spreading too much," he told Reuters from Istanbul.

Oceanwide said in a statement on Wednesday that information relayed by the ship's captain was accurate at the time, and he had followed proper health and safety standards following a death at sea.

FRESH VEGETABLES Belgian passenger Helene Goessaert told Belgian broadcaster VRT the atmosphere was “relatively good”, with fresh fruit and vegetables still coming aboard. She praised the crew. “We are all in the same boat, literally,” she said. Goessaert said that after rough waters earlier in the trip, passengers are not easily shaken. “I think the people on board can take a few lumps,” she said. REUTERS