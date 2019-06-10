Passenger on Manchester-Islamabad flight causes 7-hour delay after mistaking emergency door for toilet

A passenger on a Pakistan-bound plane accidentally opened the emergency exit door when looking for the toilet.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-702 which was heading towards Islamabad from Manchester Airport in the United Kingdom on Friday (June 7), was delayed for seven hours by the incident.

When the woman was asked why she had opened the emergency door, she said that she thought it was the toilet, reported Pakistan English-language daily The Express Tribune.

PIA said that 40 passengers were off-loaded from the aircraft after the incident during which "the exit slide deployed automatically", reported CNN.

PIA's spokesman Mashood Tajwar told The Express Tribune that the incident is being probed.

"There was no threat of any kind,"added the spokesman.

Manchester Airport declined to comment on the incident, said CNN.

In September 2018, an Indian man travelling on a GoAir flight from New Delhi to Patna attempted to open the aircraft's rear exit.

Indian media reports said he was a first-time flier in his late 20s. When fellow passengers asked him what he was doing, he told them he "needed to use the washroom urgently and kept tugging at the exit door".