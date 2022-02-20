Passenger found dead after fire on Greece-Italy ferry

Rescuers managed to take at least 281 out of 292 passengers and crew to safety. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
4 min ago

ATHENS (REUTERS) - The Greek fire brigade has recovered the body of a passenger who was listed as missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy, it said on Sunday (Feb 20).

Rescuers managed to take at least 281 out of 292 passengers and crew to safety after the blaze broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia early on Friday.

Firefighters have been trying for days to contain the fire and cool scorching temperatures on the 183-metre ship.

They discovered a survivor on the stern of the still burning vessel earlier on Sunday but 11 people were still missing, according to the coast guard and ferry operator.

More On This Topic
Firefighters struggle to douse fire on luxury cars vessel
Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top