‘Party in the back’: Competitors vie for European mullet crown

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Contestants of the annual European Mullet Cup in Belgium on May 23.

AUDREGNIES, Belgium – Hundreds of distinctively coiffured participants gathered on May 23 in southern Belgium for the annual European Mullet Championship to celebrate the once-maligned hairstyle.

Best captured by the tagline – business in the front, party in the back – the mullet typically combines a closely cropped fringe and sides with flowing locks down the back of the neck.

Popularised in the 1980s, it fell dramatically out of fashion before making a somewhat subversive comeback in recent years.

The 2026 European championship is the fourth to be held since a group of enthusiasts in Belgium borrowed the idea from Australia of staging a competition.

Would-be champions for this edition came from as far afield as France, Spain and England.

For many of those involved, the mullet is much more than a hairdo – it has become a way of life.

“The mullet is open – to others, to difference, to adventure. It has a wild side,” said event spokesman David Hubert, who goes by the pseudonym Edgar Funkel.

In the quest to be crowned with the title of best mullet in Europe, hopefuls first had to fill out a questionnaire explaining more about themselves.

“Of course, we choose a great hairstyle, but what we really want is to choose a wonderful person,” said jury member Lolita Demoustiez, 39, known as Dalita.

“What matters is that the person carrying the mullet truly embodies values such as tolerance, kindness, and the freedom to be oneself.”

Belgian competitor Christine, 60, said her striking new haircut had helped her get through a recent difficult period in her life.

“It feels absolutely brilliant, and I still haven’t taken any anti-depressants,” she said, showing off her silver grey do.

“Long live the mullet!”

A man has his hair cut during the annual European Mullet Cup in Belgium on May 23. PHOTO: AFP

Around 50 finalists were selected to show off their mullets before the cheering crowds.

Winners were selected in a range of categories, including junior mullet, traditional mullet, unusual mullet, and veteran mullet.

Eventually, the overall champions for 2026 were selected: the duo of Berenice, 44, and Samuel, 46 – better known to their fans as BesaMulet. AFP