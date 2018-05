BARCELONA (AFP) - Catalan politicians cleared the way on Sunday (May 13) for a pro-independence candidate to be elected regional president and end the emergency direct rule imposed by Madrid in last year's political crisis.

The far-left CUP party said in a statement that it would abstain from an investiture vote in the regional parliament on Monday.

The absence of its votes will leave pro-independence candidate Quim Torra with the simple majority needed to be elected regional president.