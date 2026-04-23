Partner of Princess Diana's brother settles lawsuit against his ex-wife

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Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer (C) at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

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LONDON, April 23 - The partner of Princess Diana's brother has settled her lawsuit against his ex-wife for alleged misuse of private information after she disclosed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, London's High Court was told on Thursday.

Catrine Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist, sued the now ex-wife of Charles Spencer, uncle to the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his younger brother Prince Harry, in 2024.

Jarman said Karen Spencer had disclosed her MS diagnosis, which she had sought to keep private, to a number of people shortly after Charles Spencer ended their marriage.

Karen Spencer accepted Jarman's offer to settle the lawsuit in August, Jarman's lawyer Dina Shiloh said in a statement read at the High Court.

"She (Spencer) does not, however, accept that this entails any admission of liability or wrongdoing, nor has she apologised to the claimant," Shiloh added.

Charles, the ninth Earl of Spencer and the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, married Karen Gordon, founder and head of the charity Whole Child International, in 2011. Their divorce was confirmed last year. REUTERS