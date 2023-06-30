Paris suburb declares curfew after protests over teen’s death

PARIS - A suburb of Paris declared a nightly curfew on Thursday in response to overnight violence sparked by the shooting of a teenager by police during a traffic stop.

The mayor’s office of Clamart, a normally quiet town of 50,000 to the south-west of the capital, said nobody could be outdoors between 9pm and 6am from Thursday to next Monday.

Protests over the death of Nahel, 17, who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop, have spread across France, with 150 people arrested overnight.

In Clamart, a tram was torched during the protests during the night of Wednesday to Thursday.

Earlier, the Paris region’s president said that bus and tram services in and around the capital would be halted every evening from 9pm starting Thursday amid expected protests “to ensure the protection of staff and passengers”. AFP