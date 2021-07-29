Paris store robbed of $3.2m worth of jewellery

PARIS • A Chaumet jewellery store close to the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris was targeted in an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Paris prosecutors' office said, with almost €2 million (S$3.2 million) worth of jewellery and precious stones stolen, according to reports.

Le Parisien newspaper said a man arrived at the store on a stand-up scooter, and brandished a weapon inside the store during opening hours in the late afternoon, before fleeing again on the two-wheeler.

The prosecutor's office said it has opened an investigation.

It did not confirm initial estimates of the loot.

Chaumet, one of France's oldest jewellery brands and which is owned by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, could not immediately be reached for comment.

It is best known for its store on Place Vendome, which was robbed in 2009, with €1.9 million worth of gems stolen.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE