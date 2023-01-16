Paris station stabbing suspect charged

PARIS - A man has been charged with attempted murder in France after seven people were wounded with a metal hook at Paris’ Gare du Nord station last week, prosecutors said Sunday.

Investigators still do not know the motivation for attack, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

The 31-year-old suspect’s identity has not yet been formally established, she added.

He is being held in custody as the investigation continues.

The suspect was taken to hospital after being shot and wounded during his arrest, but his condition had improved enough for him to be taken back into custody and placed under formal investigation.

The attack happened on Wednesday at the Gare du Nord station in Paris, one of the busiest rail stations in Europe.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the man suffered from psychiatric problems. AFP