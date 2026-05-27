Paris prosecutors probe alleged foreign smear campaigns in local elections

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PARIS - Paris prosecutors have opened a probe to determine whether three hard-left mayoral candidates were targeted by a foreign state seeking to meddle in French elections, they said on May 27 , in a move that could help shed light on the mysterious campaign.

Reuters revealed in May that French officials suspect the alleged smearing of three mayoral candidates from the pro-Palestinian party France Unbowed (LFI) ahead of March’s municipal elections was carried out by an obscure Israeli firm called BlackCore.

The campaign included deceptive websites and social media accounts alleging criminal behaviour, as well as disparaging digital ads, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The decision by Paris prosecutors to open an independent, unsolicited probe underlines the mounting pressure French authorities have been under to provide answers over incidents that raised awkward questions about the security of French elections.

Their investigation will include elements from separate probes under way in Marseille and Toulouse, while also adding the firepower of a specialised national cyber police force.

Under French law, foreign interference refers only to actions carried out by a foreign state, the office said, adding that “no suspicion of intervention of this type had been reported”.

If a foreign company or individuals from abroad are found to have commissioned the alleged smear campaigns, they would not be guilty of foreign interference.

The investigation is being led by prosecutors from a section in charge of military affairs and attacks on the fundamental interests of the nation, prosecutors said.

The suspected crimes include foreign espionage, election fraud carried out with false news or fraudulent manoeuvres, and online advocacy of terrorism, they said.

The operation targeted Marseille mayoral candidate Sebastien Delogu, Toulouse contender François Piquemal and their Roubaix counterpart David Guiraud, according to French authorities and the candidates themselves.

Their party is regularly accused of anti-Semitism by some Jewish community leaders and political rivals – claims it denies – while many business figures fret about its high tax-and-spend policies.

Before scrubbing its online presence following Reuters’ inquiries, BlackCore described itself as “an elite influence, cyber, and technology company built for the modern era of information warfare”.

It said it provided governments and political campaigns with “cutting-edge strategies, advanced tools, and robust security to shape narratives”.

It has not responded to repeated messages. REUTERS