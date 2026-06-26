Paris Pride March moved to September after police order cancellation due to heatwave

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PARIS, June 26 - Organisers of the Paris Pride March have moved Saturday's event to September after the police ordered it to be called off because of the heatwave that has stretched emergency services and hospitals in the French capital or face being banned.

The annual event usually draws tens of thousands of people to the city's streets. Organisers announced the rescheduling on social media on Friday.

Police issued the same order to the Solidays music festival and an athletics meeting at Stade Charlety.

Organisers for Solidays have also cancelled the event, French broadcaster BFM reported.

Organisers for the athletics meeting did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but had said on Thursday that the event would be going forward as planned with adaptations for the heat. REUTERS