Paris police fire on a man who attacked them with a knife near Arc de Triomphe
- A man attacked a police officer with a knife near Paris's Arc de Triomphe on Feb 13.
- A second officer shot the attacker, who is in critical condition; the police officer was unharmed.
- The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has opened an inquiry into the incident.
AI generated
PARIS - A man armed with a knife tried to attack a police officer near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Feb 13, resulting in a second police officer opening fire to subdue him, the Paris police and the mayor for Paris’ 8th district said.
The man was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, Paris police said. AFP later reported he had died.
The police officer was not harmed and no one else was wounded.
The attack took place near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where police officers were rekindling the flame, Paris police said.
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said in a statement it was aware of the situation and had opened an inquiry into the incident.
It was not immediately clear why the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office reacted so swiftly. REUTERS