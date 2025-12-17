Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS, Dec 17 - Staff at France's Louvre museum in Paris on Wednesday unanimously voted in ‍favour ​of extending a strike ‍over pay and working conditions that began on Monday, ​leaving ​the world's most visited museum closed until further notice.

The museum is routinely closed on ‍Tuesdays.

The strike comes after a spectacular jewel heist ​in October, as ⁠well as recent infrastructure problems, including a water leak that damaged ancient books, which have exposed glaring ​security gaps and revealed the museum's deteriorating state.

Unions have said ‌that staff at ​the Louvre are overworked and mismanaged, and they are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars, who has faced intense criticism since ‍burglars in October made off with crown ​jewels worth 88 million euros ($103.14 million), is due ​to answer questions from the ‌French Senate on Wednesday afternoon. REUTERS