Paris Louvre Museum will stay closed on Dec 15 due to strike

The Paris Louvre Museum is still reeling from ‍an October jewel heist and ​recent infrastructure problems including ⁠a water leak.

PARIS – The Paris Louvre Museum will remain closed on Dec 15 after staff voted in favour of a strike ‍over ​pay and working conditions, disrupting access for ‍thousands of visitors to the world’s most visited museum.

The walkout, backed by 400 ​employees ​and announced by union representatives, comes at a particularly difficult time for the museum, which is still reeling from ‍

an October jewel heist

worth €88 million (S$121.14 million) and ​recent infrastructure problems including ⁠a water leak that damaged ancient books.

“Due to public strikes, the museum is currently closed,” Le Louvre said on its website.

The labour action, ​called by the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), General Confederation of Labour (CGT) and Sud unions, follows what they described ‌as “increasingly degraded working conditions” and ​insufficient staffing.

In their strike notice, the unions said employees are suffering from “an ever-increasing workload” and “contradictory instructions” that prevent them from carrying out their duties properly.

Union requests include hiring more permanent staff, particularly in security and visitor services and improving ‍working conditions.

The unions also oppose a 45 per cent ticket ​price increase

from mid-January 2026 for non-EU tourists

. The hike is meant ​to help finance renovations.

The Louvre welcomes approximately ‌30,000 visitors daily. REUTERS

