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The Eiffel Tower will close early on July 11 and 12, at 4pm local time “due to the high temperatures forecast”, says its operator.

PARIS – The Eiffel Tower and other Paris landmarks announced early closures over the weekend as a quarter of mainland France was under the highest heat alert level on July 11 in the third heatwave to hit the country since May.

The operator of the Eiffel Tower said the latticed-steel monument would “exceptionally close” early on July 11 and 12, at 4pm local time (10pm Singapore time), “due to the high temperatures forecast”.

The 324m tower, which attracts seven million tourists a year, usually stays open past midnight during the high season.

Two of the French capital’s most famous museums, the Louvre and the Musee d’Orsay, have taken similar measures.

The Louvre, the most visited museum in the world, said on July 9 it would close at 4pm from July 10 through to July 13.

The Musee D’Orsay announced it would also close early, “due to the extreme heat” at 5pm from July 11 to July 15.

Twenty-four departments, home to 22.2 million people according to an AFP calculation, were under the maximum alert level issued by the national weather service Meteo-France on July 11.

Another 59 departments of 96 in mainland France were under an orange heat warning, a step below the highest, as people flooded trains and highways at the start of a holiday weekend ahead of France’s national public holiday on July 14.

Across France, many towns have called off their firework displays for Bastille Day due to increased fires and dry conditions.

Wildfires have scorched twice as much land in France so far in 2026 as in the same period in 2025, an official said on July 10.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for vigilance on July 11, warning nine out of 10 fires are due to human activity.

“A single second of inattention can put families at risk, endanger those who protect us and destroy our countryside,” he wrote on X.

The European nation is facing its third heatwave since May, with a heatwave in June shattering records.

The country recorded more than 2,000 excess deaths during the June heatwave, and 300 during the high temperatures in late May, according to official figures.

The government has faced a barrage of criticism, accused of being “unprepared” for the extreme weather, the increasing frequency of which scientists have linked to man-made climate change.

High temperatures are expected to continue until Bastille Day, according to Meteo-France. AFP