Paris hotels angry over tourist tax hike ahead of Olympics

PARIS - Paris hoteliers were up in arms on Dec 19 over a government plan to triple the tax paid by visitors on nights at hotels next year when the capital hosts the Olympics.

The tourist tax in Paris now varies from €0.25 (S$0.36) a night for the most basic accommodation to €5 a night for luxurious establishments.

The government is to triple that fee as part of its 2024 budget, which it plans to ram through parliament without a vote before Christmas.

“It’s another blow for the competitiveness of our sector as well as France’s image at a time when all attention is on the Paris 2024 Olympics,” the UMIH hotel and restaurant union and GNC group of hotel chains said in a statement.

The government has said the 200 per cent increase in the tourist tax will help fund public transport.

The syndicates claimed it would “amount to €423 million in tax collected a year – far more than the €200 million” the government and the regional transport authority have said they needed.

Ms Catherine Querard, the president of GHR, another union representing the hospitality and catering sector, added: “The authorities fear a hike in hotel prices, but they’re sending the tax rate through the roof. Then they’ll come and blame us.”

Hotels have already increased their rates for a night during the Olympics from July 26 to Aug 11.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government is to invoke article 49.3 of the French constitution to pass its 2024 budget without a vote.