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Workers cool themselves amid scorching heat at Fontaine d'Agam at the La Defense business district in Paris.

– The record-breaking heatwave scorching Europe is forecast to peak on May 29 in Paris, but relief is on the horizon.

Daytime highs could reach 35 deg C in Paris, with 32 deg C possible on May 30, according to government forecaster Meteo-France.

The French health authorities have linked at least seven deaths to the extreme temperatures. Amber warnings were active on May 28 in Paris and western France.

Parisians and tourists are cooling off in Jardins du Trocadero outside the Eiffel Tower and ignoring swimming restrictions to take a dip in the Canal Saint-Martin.

The sweltering conditions have also proved a formidable opponent at the French Open.

Czech tennis star Jakub Mensik collapsed on the court earlier this week and left the Roland-Garros Stadium in a wheelchair, wrapped with ice packs. Ground crews cooled spectators with hoses between matches.

The early season heatwave, driven by a high-pressure heat dome, is raising concerns about Europe’s ability to adapt to extreme conditions across the fastest-warming continent.

Meteorologists say long-term weather models support more extreme temperatures, drought and heatwaves in the warm summer months ahead. The heat dome has blocked clouds, leading to exceptionally sunny skies that have seen solar generation boom and drive power prices below zero.

The heatwave eclipsed temperature records in Britain and France as it settled across western Europe earlier this week, but it is forecast to break this weekend as an Atlantic weather system approaches the continent.

“It has been an exceptional week of heat, but all is set to change,” said Ms Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist with the British Met Office.

Cooler westerly winds have already eased temperatures in Britain and near the Atlantic coast in France. Much cooler conditions are expected across France by May 31, according to Meteo-France. BLOOMBERG