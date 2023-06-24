Paris finance summit breaks new ground in climate, poverty fight

BARCELONA – A new patchwork of pledges from the world’s biggest development lenders, set to release hundreds of billions of dollars for poorer nations, has raised hopes the financial floodgates are finally starting to open in tackling climate change and poverty.

This week’s “Summit for a New Global Financing Pact” in Paris – organised by French President Emmanuel Macron – aimed to secure funding for climate action and the green transition, and to ease the post-Covid debt burdens of developing nations.

The event on Thursday and Friday was attended by more than 40 heads of state – including many from Africa – and the chiefs of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At the end of the summit, Kenyan President William Ruto said the leaders present had “confronted financial orthodoxy” and set aside “national interests”, with the conversation moving beyond the Global North versus the Global South, or who was responsible for climate change.

“It’s about all of us, big and small. It’s about us in our diversity,” he told journalists. “It’s about crafting a ‘win-win’ outcome.”

From the very start of the summit, the host nation France hammered home a key underlying principle for the reforms and financial innovations under discussion – that “no country should have to choose between fighting poverty and fighting for the planet”.

Ms Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi, executive vice-president of the African Centre for Economic Transformation, said the summit had been effective in “putting to bed” a longstanding division between international funding for climate action and development aid, and differing approaches to the thorny problem of raising money.

“We had a very clear sense from leaders that we don’t want to have these tensions anymore,” she said, adding that united African messages about the need for immediate action and a seat at the table in dealing with these challenges had been heard.

The outcomes from the summit included a range of deals for individual nations – notably a debt restructure package for Zambia and a US$2.7 billion (S$3.6 billion) “just energy transition partnership” for Senegal – and changes to the way the World Bank and the IMF operate, which will have global impacts.

Summarising the summit’s results, Mr Macron said “concrete measures” agreed or advanced at the event should amount to at least US$400 billion in new financing – largely cheap loans – to help countries tackle poverty and climate change.

There were also moves by the World Bank and others to free up more finance for vulnerable nations to recover from climate disasters, through suspending debt repayments when extreme weather strikes.

And more than 20 countries committed, behind the scenes, to back an international tax on the shipping industry – which may be adopted by the International Maritime Organisation in July – some of which is likely to be earmarked for dealing with the growing losses and damage caused by global warming.

Many of the financial reform measures had been proposed by Barbados, whose leader Mia Mottley said governments were leaving Paris with “a commitment to get down into the granular details to make sure that what we agree here can be executed”.

Climate and development finance experts pointed to a series of international summits and meetings ahead of the COP28 United Nations climate conference in Dubai in December, at which the ideas endorsed in Paris could be driven forward, starting with an African Climate Summit in Nairobi, in September.