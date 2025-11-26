Paris court: Hearing on request for Shein’s suspension in France postponed to Dec 5

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS – The hearing on the French government’s request that Chinese online platform Shein be suspended in France for three months over sales of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons has been postponed to Dec 5, a Paris court said on Nov 26.

Shein has already disabled its marketplace – where third-party sellers offer their products to shoppers around the world – in France since Nov 5, after the government found the dolls and weapons for sale on the site, but the part of its website offering Shein’s own clothing range is still accessible.

The government aims to secure a three-month suspension of Shein’s website as a whole, under an extraordinary judicial procedure, as it pushes the company to tighten controls over the products it sells.

The government started the process to block Shein in France on the day the fast-fashion retailer opened its first physical shop in a Paris department store.