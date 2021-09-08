Paris 2015 militant attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam arrives in French court

French Gendarmes escort a convoy understood to be transporting Salah Abdeslam (left) on Sept 8, 2021.
PARIS (REUTERS) - Salah Abdeslam, the 31-year old French-Moroccan believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the November 2015 militant attacks in Paris, entered into a courtroom on Wednesday (Sept 8) ahead of a trial.

Abdeslam was arrested in the Brussels district of Molenbeek in March 2016.

A total of 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium on Nov 13, 2015, leaving deep scars on the nation's psyche. This story is developing

