Parents of UK teen killed in crash blame US diplomat's wife and call for Trump intervention

LONDON (WASHINGTON POST) - The parents of a British teenager whom police say was killed in a wrong-way collision involving the wife of a US diplomat said on Tuesday (Oct 8) in a televised interview that they are willing to travel to America to get justice for their son, Mr Harry Dunn.

After the August crash, Ms Anne Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity under international law, allowing her to avoid prosecution and fly home to the United States - despite telling British police she had no plans to do so.

While Ms Sacoolas was named in British media reports and by the Prime Minister as the suspect driving the vehicle that allegedly involved in the collision with Dunn's motorcycle, the State Department declined to confirm her or her husband's identity on Monday.

In the weeks since the 19-year-old's death, his parents - Mr Tim Dunn and Ms Charlotte Charles - have said they will not stop trying to obtain justice for their son and have appealed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Donald Trump to assist them in their quest for justice.

Harry's parents say they are ready to ask Mr Trump to consider waiving diplomatic immunity, which would mean sending Ms Sacoolas back to Britain to face justice.

A statement from the US Embassy noted that "immunity is rarely waived".

"With the amount of diplomats we have in the UK (United Kingdom), we can't have someone go out and do something like that again and leave another family to suffer," Charlotte said in an interview with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday.

The parents also said during the interview that they had heard "absolutely nothing" from the Sacoolas family since the fatal collision near the Royal Air Force Croughton station, which is operated by the US Air Force.

"As a mother myself, it's really distressing not to have any word from her (Ms Sacoolas). It doesn't sit well with me," Charlotte said.

"The whole family desperately want to grieve but we can't, so every day is a battle," she added, while revealing that Harry had a twin brother, who has now "lost his twin-ship and his partner in crime".

The teenager's death has sparked widespread outrage on British soil and, in recent days, has garnered international interest, with Mr Dunn's parents receiving condolences and supportive messages from many around the world.

"The messages of support we've had from the US have been immense. They're all appalled and devastated for us and disgusted that this woman has been allowed to leave the UK," Charlotte said.

"We are determined to see it through, we won't stop. We will go to Washington if we have to," she added.

"Maybe President Trump will look at this and hopefully look in our favour," Tim, the father, added.

On Monday, Mr Johnson said that he hoped Ms Sacoolas would return to Britain and "engage properly with the processes of law", while adding that he was willing to raise Mr Dunn's case "personally with the White House", if necessary.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the US ambassador to Britain, Mr Woody Johnson, said that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his US counterpart, Mr Mike Pompeo, had "discussed the tragic death of a British citizen in a traffic accident on Aug 27 near Croughton" on Monday.

"We once again express our condolences to the friends and family of Harry Dunn."

Family members of diplomats living in other countries are given immunity under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

In most circumstances, this allows them to avoid arrest for virtually any crime.

A country can also waive their diplomats immunity if it so chooses.

On Tuesday, Mr Dunn's parents described him as a "big-hearted" person and "passionate" biker who "lived to ride".