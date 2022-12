Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

PARIS - Kiara, a six-month-old black panther born in war-torn Ukraine and victim of exotic animal trafficking, has found a new home at a wildlife refuge in France.

The panther with striking green eyes and shining black fur “escaped a tragic path in life,” veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard told AFP.

She was just a few weeks old when the “private individual” who illegally owned her fled under bombing and abandoned the panther cub, Mr Gerard said.

Soon after, the Wild Animal Rescue Centre in Kyiv took custody of Kiara and contacted the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) which helped her get out of Ukraine and into a zoo in western Poland.

Kiara stayed at the zoo for a few weeks, receiving care and recovering from her long journey.

The panther later arrived at Tonga Terre d’Accueil, a shelter for rescued or abandoned wild animals within the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine zoo in France.

The team specialised in helping “exploited and abused” wild animals will take care of Kiara while looking for her permanent new home.

Still just a baby, Kiara spends most of her time huddled in the corner of her enclosure. She only eats when alone.