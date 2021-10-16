Pandemic hits Europe's public transport

Rail operators starved of cash during WFH struggle to provide services, seek govt aid

Jonathan Eyal Global Affairs Correspondent In London
  • Published
    1 hour ago
As European workers gradually return to their offices after more than a year of working from home (WFH), commuters face a new challenge: National railways and mass transit networks, starved of cash during the coronavirus pandemic, are now struggling to provide regular services.

A solution is unlikely to come soon as European governments that spent large amounts of cash shielding their economies from the impact of the pandemic are now reluctant to commit further resources to bail out their urban transport services.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 16, 2021, with the headline 'Pandemic hits Europe's public transport'. Subscribe
