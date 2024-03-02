Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramadan

A Palestinian stands at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 1, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
ANKARA - The Palestinian Authority hopes a ceasefire can be agreed in the Gaza war in time for Ramadan, its foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Tukrey, Maliki said the PA would be "the only legitimate authority" to run Gaza after the war. The PA, which exercises limited self rule in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, lost control of Gaza to the Hamas militant group in 2007.

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through mediators over a possible ceasefire in Gaza, with the aim of halting fighting in time for Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, due to begin this year on March 10. REUTERS

