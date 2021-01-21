Oxford scientists preparing vaccine versions to combat emerging coronavirus variants: Report

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Widnes, Britain.
A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Widnes, Britain.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    38 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Oxford scientists are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging more contagious Covid-19 variants discovered in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday (Jan 20).

The team behind the vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology, the newspaper said, citing a confirmation from the Oxford University.

The scientists were working on estimating how quickly they could reconfigure their ChAdOx vaccine platform, the report said.

A university spokesman told the newspaper that Oxford is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted Covid-19 vaccines.

Oxford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the nation's medicines regulator will be ready and able to give approval to new versions of Covid-19 vaccines designed to counter new variants of the coronavirus that may appear.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 