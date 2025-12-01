Oxford fellow steps down from roles after misconduct claims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A senior academic has stepped down from his roles at the University of Oxford and the British Academy following a Bloomberg investigation in which multiple women said he had made unwanted sexual advances to female students and junior academics.

Professor Miles Hewstone no longer holds the honorific title of Emeritus Fellow at New College, which is part of Oxford. He has resigned as a fellow of the British Academy, a respected body that promotes humanities and social sciences.

As a well-known social psychologist who has advised the UK government, he spent 18 years at Oxford.

He touched, bullied and made unwanted sexual advances to multiple female students and junior academics working under him, Bloomberg’s investigation revealed for the first time, based on the accounts of almost 20 people with knowledge of the situation.

Prof Hewstone left his full-time role at Oxford in 2019 but was awarded the title of Emeritus Fellow at New College, where he had been a member of the governing body.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New College confirmed he was no longer a fellow without further comment. In a previous statement, the college said it could not comment on any individual allegation, but that it “takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously” and has robust procedures in place.

Separately, a spokesperson for the British Academy said the institution “treats the issue of misconduct very seriously and we swiftly opened an investigation into the allegations published by Bloomberg on Nov 19”.

“We informed the Fellow involved that we had opened an investigation into their conduct and he has now tendered his resignation from the Academy fellowship.”

Prof Hewstone has also been removed from the website of UPES, a private university in northern India, where he has worked. A spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Oxford has repeatedly been slow to act against male academics accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour, Bloomberg found in a nine-month investigation based on interviews with almost 50 people as well as documents and other records.

In addition to Prof Hewstone, three current New College academics have also behaved inappropriately, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Oxford University did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a previous statement, a spokesperson said the institution cannot comment on individual cases, but that “we are committed to continuous improvement and have strengthened our approach over recent years”.

In response to Bloomberg’s story, Ms Layla Moran, the Member of Parliament for Oxford West and Abingdon, said she would be “following up” with the university’s Vice-Chancellor Irene Tracey.

In an e-mailed statement on Nov 28, Ms Moran said: “Sexual misconduct and all forms of inappropriate behaviour is totally unacceptable in any institution. I met previously with the Vice-Chancellor to discuss the University’s plans to protect both students and staff from all forms of harassment and abuse. I have written now too, expressing my concerns over recent reports, and to ask for an update on progress as well as actions being taken to address the historical allegations reported.” BLOOMBERG