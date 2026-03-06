Straitstimes.com header logo

Overseas votes in Denmark election may not arrive in time due to Middle East turmoil, government says

Election posters hang above the entrance of Noerreport Station in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 3, 2026. Ritzau Scanpix/Sebastian Elias Uth via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, March 6 - Denmark's government said on Friday that the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East may prevent some overseas votes in the country's March 24 general election from arriving in time to be counted.

Global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, leaving passengers and cargo stranded.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can't under these circumstances guarantee that postal votes cast in countries affected by the current situation will arrive in time for the general election," the ministry said in a statement.

The risk applies to votes cast in countries in the Middle East and potentially also in countries in Asia where mail passes through the Middle East on its way to Europe, it said.

The ministry did not say how many Danes are expected to vote abroad. REUTERS

