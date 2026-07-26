Overnight Russian attack triggers fires in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

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July 26 - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under attack from Russian forces early on Sunday, with falling debris triggering fires in at least three districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukraine's air force said Russian forces had targeted the capital with ballistic missiles. But an air alert was lifted after about 50 minutes and the air force rescinded its warning of missile deployment.

Klitschko said one blaze had broken out on the seventh and eighth floors of a multi-storey apartment block in a central district. Unofficial online channels showed fires in different parts of the city.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reuters witnesses said they had heard repeated explosions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned on Friday that new Russian attacks were likely over the next 48 hours. REUTERS