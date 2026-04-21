Over $90 billion needed over next decade to rebuild Gaza, study says

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Palestinians sitting on a trailer in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 18, 2026.

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GENEVA - More than US$71 billion (S$90 billion) will be needed over the next decade for recovery and reconstruction in war-ravaged Gaza, according to an EU-UN assessment published on April 20.

In their final Gaza Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA), the United Nations and the European Union said that more than two years of war in the Palestinian territory “has led to unprecedented loss of life and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis”.

“Recovery and reconstruction needs are estimated at around US$71.4 billion,” said the assessment, developed in coordination with the World Bank.

Much of Gaza – including schools, hospitals and other civic infrastructure – has been reduced to rubble by a withering Israeli military offensive following the unprecedented Hamas attack on Oct 7, 2023.

The final assessment determined that US$26.3 billion would be required in the first 18 months to restore essential services, rebuild critical infrastructure and support economic recovery.

“Physical infrastructure damages are estimated at US$35.2 billion, with economic and social losses amounting to US$22.7 billion,” a joint statement said.

Gaza is under a fragile ceasefire agreed in October 2025, which followed two years of devastating conflict sparked by the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures tallied by AFP. Palestinian militants also abducted 251 hostages.

The retaliatory Israeli military campaign has killed more than 72,000 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry whose figures the UN considers reliable.

‘Immense scale of need’

According to the RDNA, some 371,888 housing units have been destroyed or damaged, more than 50 per cent of hospitals in the territory are non-functional and nearly all schools have been destroyed or damaged.

At the same time, 1.9 million people – nearly Gaza’s entire population – have been displaced, often multiple times, and more than 60 per cent of the population had lost their homes, the assessment found.

Gaza’s economy has contracted by 84 per cent, it said.

“The scale and extent of deprivation across living conditions, livelihoods/income, food security, gender equality, and social inclusion, have pushed back human development in the Gaza Strip by 77 years,” the assessment said.

The UN and the EU stressed that “given the immense scale of need, recovery efforts must run in parallel with humanitarian action” in Gaza, ensuring a “transition from emergency relief toward reconstruction at scale”.

They insisted that the recovery and reconstruction needed to be “Palestinian-led”, and incorporate approaches that actively support the transfer of governance to the Palestinian Authority, in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2803.

That resolution, which was adopted last November, welcomed the creation of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace to support Gaza’s reconstruction.

The UN and the EU also emphasised that “a set of enabling conditions” were needed for the resolution to be implemented effectively on the ground.

They included in particular “a sustained ceasefire and adequate security”, as well as “unimpeded humanitarian access and immediate restoration of essential services,” and “free movement of people, goods, and reconstruction materials, within and between Gaza and the West Bank”.

Without such conditions, they warned, “neither recovery nor reconstruction can succeed”. AFP