Over 3,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare since start of war: WHO

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Municipal employees work at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine, on May 7.

– The World Health Organization (WHO) said on May 8 that it had registered more than 3,000 attacks on Ukraine’s healthcare system since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“During 1,534 days of war, Ukraine’s healthcare system has experienced repeated attacks. WHO has verified more than 3,000 attacks on healthcare over this period,” the WHO’s European branch said in a statement.

Some 80 per cent of the attacks have targeted outpatient clinics, hospitals and other care settings, while ambulances and other health-related vehicles accounted for the remaining 20 per cent.

“Every one of these attacks is a violation of international humanitarian law,” said director Hans Kluge of WHO Europe in the statement.

“This cannot be normalised,” he said.

“Under international humanitarian law, healthcare is protected. That is not a guideline or a recommendation. It is a binding obligation on all parties to any conflict.”

The damage to healthcare infrastructure has affected medical staff’s ability to provide essential care amid growing needs, the WHO said.

According to the United Nations, 12.7 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian aid.

Talks aimed at ending the conflict, now the bloodiest in Europe since 1945, have made little progress and have in recent months been overshadowed by the war in the Middle East.

Ukraine’s top negotiator Rustem Umerov was in Florida on May 7 to meet his US counterparts in a bid to revive the stalled talks. AFP