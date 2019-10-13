Over 130,000 people displaced by fighting in north-eastern Syria: UN

VIENNA (REUTERS, AFP) - More than 130,000 people have been displaced from rural areas around the north-east Syrian border towns of Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain as a result of fighting between Turkish-led forces and Kurdish militia, the United Nations said on Sunday (Oct 13).

In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said OCHA and other relief agencies estimated up to 400,000 civilians in the Syrian conflict zone may require aid and protection in the coming period.

"We have moved into a planning scenario where up to 400,000 people could be displaced within and across the affected areas," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA told AFP in an e-mail, adding that these people would be "in need of assistance and protection."

Turkish forces targeted areas around two Syrian border towns with fresh shelling on Sunday, pressing on with their offensive against Kurdish militia for a fifth day in the face of fierce international opposition.

Turkey's stated objective is to set up a "safe zone" inside Syria to resettle many of the 3.6 million Syrian war refugees it has been hosting.

More and more displaced people were arriving at collection centres, and more than 400,000 were affected by a loss of running water supplies, including 82,000 residents of two refugee camps in the region, OCHA said.

Public and private hospitals in Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad, the two main targets of the Turkish-led offensive, have been closed since Friday.

OCHA also said that a trauma stabilisation south of Ras al Ain, set up to treat wounded from the conflict's front lines, was reported to have come under attack.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report.

The UN warned of the impact of any further escalation of Turkey's offensive or of sudden shifts in control over territory.

"Concerns remain grave around the risks facing thousands of vulnerable displaced persons, including women and children in various (displacement) camps," it said, pointing to Al-Hol, a camp holding relatives of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suspects that lies outside the area targeted by Turkey.

The UN said that there were many other humanitarian consequences to the military assault, which is being conducted on multiple fronts along the border.

It also voiced concern for the safety of the staff of the 113 UN and other international aid organisations operating in the area, and had cut international staff numbers to 200 from normal levels of 384.