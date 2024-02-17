More than 100 people detained across Russia at rallies in memory of Navalny, rights group says

MOSCOW – More than 110 people had been detained at events in Russia held in memory of Mr Alexei Navalny, according to rights group OVD-Info. Mr Navalny was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most formidable domestic opponent, and he died on Feb 16.

Mr Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died after a walk at the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the authorities said.

OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia, said more than 110 people in 13 cities across Russia had been detained at spontaneous rallies on Feb 17.

It added that at least 69 people had been detained in St Petersburg.

“In each police department, there may be more detainees than in the published lists,” OVD-Info said. “We publish only the names of those people about whom we have reliable knowledge and whose names we can publish.”

Reuters could not immediately verify the count.

The hundreds of flowers and candles laid in Moscow on Feb 16 to honour Mr Navalny’s memory were mostly taken away overnight in black bags.

Russians paying their respects spoke of their despair and apathy after Mr Navalny’s death. REUTERS