Over 100,000 people protest in Germany against far-right AfD

FRANKFURT, Germany - More than 100,000 people turned out across Germany on Jan 20 in protests against the far-right AfD, which sparked an outcry after it emerged that the party’s members discussed mass deportation plans at a meeting of extremists.

Around 35,000 people joined a call under the banner “Defend democracy – Frankfurt against the AfD”, marching in the financial heart of Germany.

A similar number, some carrying posters like “Nazis out”, turned up in the northern city Hanover.

Protests were also held in cities including Braunschweig, Erfurt and Kassel and many smaller towns, mirroring mobilisation every day over the past week.

In all, demonstrations have been called in about 100 locations across Germany from Jan 19 through the weekend, including in Berlin on Jan 21.

Not only politicians but also churches and Bundesliga coaches have urged people to stand up against the AfD.

The wave of mobilisation against the far-right party was sparked by a Jan 10 report by investigative outlet Correctiv, which revealed that AfD members had discussed the expulsion of immigrants and “non-assimilated citizens” at a meeting with extremists.

Among the participants at the talks was Mr Martin Sellner, a leader of Austria’s Identitarian Movement, which subscribes to the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that claims there is a plot by non-white migrants to replace Europe’s “native” white population.

News of the gathering sent shockwaves across Germany at a time when the AfD is soaring in opinion polls, just months ahead of three major regional elections in eastern Germany where their support is strongest.