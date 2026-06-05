Outrage in France as body found in missing girl case

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French police near the site where a body was discovered on June 4, during the search to find missing 11 year-old Lyhanna.

FLEURANCE, France - Outrage has erupted in France after it emerged the main suspect in the case of an 11-year-old girl missing since last week had been repeatedly accused of sexually abusing children with no action taken.

A body was discovered on June 4 and formal identification was under way, an informed source told AFP.

In a case that has made headlines, dozens of police and volunteers have for days been combing countryside in southwestern France to find 11-year-old Lyhanna.

She went missing on May 29 near the village of Fleurance, after she was last seen getting into a man’s car.

A 41-year-old father of two has been detained as the key suspect.

A prosecutor has said that previous legal complaints existed against the suspect accusing him of raping a minor, sparking a national uproar about alleged judicial failings.

“What we’re discovering day after day is absolutely unbearable,” government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said.

“It raises a profound question: what importance do we give to victims’ testimonies? How are investigations conducted?” she told the Europe 1 and CNews broadcasters.

Volunteers on horseback helped some 170 police search for the child on June 4.

Horse riders continuing the search for missing 11-year-old Lyhanna on June 4. PHOTO: AFP

After being shown security camera footage, the suspect admitted giving her a lift but insisted he dropped her off at a swimming pool.

Prosecutor Clemence Meyer on June 3 said there had been previous complaints against him.

In December 2017, a mother reported that her 17-year-old daughter was in a relationship with the man. The case was dropped in 2018 after the girl said she had consented.

In January 2022, a complaint accused him of raping a child younger than 15 in 2020 at his home in southwestern France.

The case was transferred to the local prosecutor but dismissed in 2024 for lack of evidence.

Police officers going door-to-door on June 4, handing out leaflets asking for information about Lyhanna, in the town of Fleurance, where she disappeared. PHOTO: AFP

‘System doesn’t work’

In a third case, on Aug 22, 2025, the mother of a girl born in 2014 accused him of raping her child between September 2024 and May 2025 at his home, the prosecutor said.

The complaint was first examined in the nearby city of Toulouse, then transferred to the local prosecutor’s office, who in January demanded police investigate.

But they had still not questioned him when the 11-year-old disappeared.

“The investigation was still under way when Lyhanna went missing,” Meyer said.

She added that a new complaint for the alleged rape of a minor had been filed on June 3 but provided no further details.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told Parliament on June 3 that he had demanded the justice ministry carry out an inquiry into the handling of the cases.

Dozens of police and volunteers combed countryside in southwestern France for days to find Lyhanna. PHOTO: AFP

Anne-Cecile Mailfert, of the Women’s Foundation activist group, said better laws were needed to prevent sexual violence.

“I am stunned and I am angry,” she said on the group’s Instagram page, after discovering the suspect had already been accused of rape in 2025.

“Another 10-year-old girl found the immense courage to tell her parents. They supported her, they believed her, she went to the police, they filed a complaint, and then nothing happened,” she said.

“We’re calling for a comprehensive law against sexual violence, because the system doesn’t work,” she said. AFP