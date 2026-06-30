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Out of line? EU probes Invisalign dental braces maker for antitrust breach

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FILE PHOTO: A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Februrary 26, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo

The EU’s probe of US company Align Technology is the bloc’s first formal antitrust probe in the medical devices sector.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • The EU launched an antitrust investigation into Align Technology for possibly forcing dentists to buy scanners to order Invisalign braces.
  • This is the EU's first formal probe in the medical devices sector, following a complaint by a competitor.
  • The investigation aims to ensure fair markets in healthcare, with no set deadline for conclusion.

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BRUSSELS - The EU on June 30 launched an investigation into US company Align Technology, popular for its clear dental braces, over whether it breached competition rules.

The European Commission said the company “may have unfairly leveraged its market-leading Invisalign clear aligners”.

The probe will drill down on whether the company Align Technology “effectively” forced dental professionals to buy a scanner – used to generate a 3D digital scan of a patient’s teeth and jaws – if they wanted to order the clear braces.

It is the EU’s first formal antitrust probe in the medical devices sector, the commission said in a statement, following a complaint by a competitor.

“Clear aligners have transformed orthodontic care for millions of Europeans, offering a discreet and innovative solution for patients of all ages,” EU antitrust commissioner Teresa Ribera said in a statement.

“The commission’s investigation opened today underscores our commitment to preserve fair markets that work for everyone, including in healthcare.”

There is no legal deadline for the investigation to end. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.