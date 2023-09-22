‘Our most existential challenge of all’: King Charles puts climate in forefront of France trip

BORDEAUX - King Charles III on Friday puts the environment at the heart of the final day of his state visit to France, learning about climate-induced wildfires and visiting a sustainable vineyard in the heart of wine country.

The 74-year-old British monarch – a lifelong environmentalist – wraps up three days of diplomacy aimed at forging closer cross-Channel links after Brexit with a trip to the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

King Charles, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, 76, had been due to visit in March, but civil unrest over unpopular pension reforms forced the trip to be postponed at the last minute.

His rescheduled tour, including a ceremonial welcome at the Arc de Triomphe, a glittering state dinner at the Palace of Versailles, and a landmark address at the Senate, has been largely well-received.

Even in staunchly republican France, there have been cries of “vive le roi!” (long live the king!) and his speech to the Senate that mixed English and French was given a standing ovation by lawmakers.

The warmth of his relationship with President Emmanuel Macron has been clear, with King Charles setting a slightly more informal atmosphere than would have been the case under his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Bordeaux is well-placed to illustrate the point hammered home throughout the visit about Britain and France’s shared personal, political and cultural history.

It became a British possession in 1152, when the future English King Henry II married Eleanor of Aquitaine, effectively beginning three decades of English dominance in the region, until the end of the Hundred Years’ War in 1453.

The British influence remains: about 39,000 British expats live in Bordeaux – the highest number in France.

Kindred spirit

On Thursday, King Charles called for a new Franco-British partnership for the environment – an alliance for sustainability – as part of a wider effort to repair frayed political ties caused by Brexit.

He also vowed that London and Paris were “steadfast in our determination Ukraine will triumph” in fighting the Russian invasion.

The British monarch suggested that France and Britain join forces to tackle the climate and biodiversity emergencies with a new version of the Entente Cordiale, the 1904 pact that sealed the friendship between Paris and London.