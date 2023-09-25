Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren in hospital after fall - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: 2019 Governors Awards - Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., October 27, 2019 - Sophia Loren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Italian movie star Sophia Loren (L) and her host, Austrian building contractor Richard Lugner, are all smiles as they arrive in the State Opera for the annual Vienna Opera Ball, February 23, 2005 REUTERS/Michael Leckel/File Photo
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
28 sec ago

ROME - Oscar-winning Italian film star Sophia Loren, one of the most famous movie divas of the 20th century, has undergone surgery after a fall in her home in Geneva, a spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman told Reuters in an email that an operation on Loren, 89, "went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved".

He gave no details but said that Italian media reports were correct. The reports said she had an accidental fall in her home in Geneva on Sunday and had suffered a broken hip. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top