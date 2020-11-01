Orthodox priest injured in French shooting, assailant has fled: Police source

PARIS (REUTERS) - An orthodox priest has been injured in a shooting in the French city of Lyon and the assailant has fled, a police source said on Saturday (Oct 31).

The priest was fired on twice at around 4pm local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, the source said.

The incident came two days after a man shouting “Allahu Akbar!” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice, and two weeks after a schoolteacher in a Paris suburb was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen, apparently incensed by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad in class.

Ministers had warned that other Islamist militant attacks could take place. President Emmanuel Macron has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect sites such as places of worship and schools.

This story is developing.