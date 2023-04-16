Orient Express axes UK route after 41 years due to Brexit

The luxury Orient Express train is scrapping its United Kingdom leg of the journey due to Brexit border controls.

Belmond, the company that runs the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE), has decided to drop the London to Folkestone route due to delays in crossing the English Channel to the French port city of Calais.

Previously, passengers were able to ride in art deco carriages from Victoria station in London to the town of Folkestone in south-east England.

From there, passengers will be ferried on coaches to cross the Channel before boarding Belmond’s continental train at Calais to continue their journey across Europe.

However, the Easter holidays two weeks ago saw travellers being held up for up 14 hours at Dover, the main point to cross the Channel, due to post-Brexit security checks, and there are fears those delays will get worse.

“We’re adjusting operations in 2024 ahead of enhanced passport and border controls,” The Guardian reported a Belmond spokesman as saying.

“We want to avoid any risk of travel disruption for our guests – delays and missing train connections – and provide the highest level of service, as seamless and relaxed as possible.”

The EU is introducing a new biometric system where people will need to get off their coaches to have their passports, as well as fingerprints and faces, biometrically checked.

Also in the works are a plan for EU and UK travellers to submit pre-travel authorisation forms.

Passengers from London will be able to take the modern high-speed Eurostar to Paris and join the VSOE there, but “it’s not the same”, Mr Mark Smith, founder of the train travel site The Man in Seat 61, told The Guardian.

“It is a great shame if that part of the experience is gone.”

The historic Orient Express started in 1883, journeying from Paris across Europe through Strasbourg, Munich, Vienna, Budapest and Bucharest before ending in Constantinople.

It was the world’s first luxury train and was dubbed “the train of kings and the king of trains”.

Its sister train, the Simplon Orient Express, also travelled a route from Paris to Istanbul, but headed south through Lausanne, Simplon, Milan, Venice, Belgrade and Sofia before arriving in Istanbul.

The Orient Express has seen its fair share of history.

Apart from inspiring literary works such as Graham Greene’s Stamboul Train (1932) and Agatha Christie’s Murder On The Orient Express (1934), it has also been involved in cross-border tensions and was even blown up by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

By 1977, the original Orient Express routes were retired after more than 100 years of storied journeys.

In 1982, the VSOE started retracing the original Orient Express route and continues the service till today.