Organisers of Jewish pilgrimage in Tunisia cancel annual celebrations over Gaza

FILE PHOTO: Jewish worshippers arrive at the Ghriba synagogue, during an annual pilgrimage in Djerba, Tunisia May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui/File Photo
Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 02:01 AM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 02:01 AM

TUNIS - An annual Jewish pilgrimage to Tunisia's Djerba‮ ‬synagogue and celebration has been cancelled due to the war in Gaza, the head of the organising committee, Perez Trabelsi, told Reuters on Friday.

Trabelsi added that the committee has reduced the annual pilgrimage to limited rituals only inside the temple, and expects a very small number to arrive from France due to the tense situation in the Middle East.

"How do we celebrate when people die every day?," he said.

The southern island of Djerba – a holiday destination – is home to Africa’s oldest synagogue and the annual pilgrimage,‮ ‬attract thousands of Jews annually who come from Israel and several European countries.

Mainly Muslim Tunisia is home to one of North Africa’s largest Jewish communities. Although they now number fewer than 1,800 people, Jews have lived in Tunisia since Roman times.

This year's Jewish pilgrimage is scheduled to take place at the end of May REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top