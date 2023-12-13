Orban opposes Kyiv's EU accession bid; not all Hungarians in Ukraine agree

UZHHOROD, Ukraine - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he will block Kyiv's bid to start membership talks with the European Union.

He has cited corruption and the denial of the rights of tens of thousands of his ethnic kin living in western Ukraine.

For some Hungarians in the mountainous region of Zakarpattia, his arguments ring hollow.

"We represent the face of the Hungarian community, which like all Ukrainian citizens, is fighting for European values," said Mr Fedir Shandor, one of the best-known representatives of the ethnic Hungarian community in Ukraine.

Mr Shandor, a professor at Uzhhorod National University, said nearly 400 ethnic Hungarians were serving in the Ukrainian armed forces.

They have been fighting against Russia which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. He volunteered early in the war.

Hungarian civil organisations and mayors of some cities sent shipments of drones, warm clothes and other equipment worth nearly US$3 million (S$4 million), Prof Shandor added.

Mr Orban, meanwhile, boasts of his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

So while debate over which languages ethnic minorities can speak in Ukrainian schools continues, and thousands of Hungarians have left to seek a new life elsewhere, many of those who remain favour a future in Europe alongside Hungary.

This week, several leaders of the Hungarian community in Ukraine sent a letter to Mr Orban and European Council chief Charles Michel calling for support for Kyiv's EU accession.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke briefly with Mr Orban in December during the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei.

Mr Zelensky went on to Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden and other political leaders.

The sense of urgency has grown ahead of a EU summit on Dec 14-15 at which Mr Orban has threatened to veto proposals to allow Kyiv to start talks to accede the bloc and to receive substantial financial and military aid.

Ukraine is desperate to join the EU as it seeks to break links with Russia and build alliances with the West, while 50 billion euros (S$73 billion) of economic support and 20 billion euros for its military would be key to funding the war.