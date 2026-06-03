Opening of JR's installation on Paris Pont Neuf bridge delayed after damage

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PARIS, June 2 - The opening of the temporary installation by French artist JR "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" in Paris has been postponed after the giant cave inflated around the capital's oldest bridge experienced damage, organisers said in a statement.

The installation was due to open to the public on June 6 for three weeks. Several French media reported the incident was due to strong winds.

"The project's technical experts are currently working to establish the exact circumstances that led to the incident. As soon as the assessment has been completed, we will communicate its findings," the statement said.

"In the meantime, the decision has been made to postpone the opening of the installation. A new opening date will be determined in light of the conclusions of the ongoing assessment," it added.

The inflatable printed canvas structure creates a trompe-l'œil effect with a rocky appearance by blending white, black, and various shades of gray. It has been drawing tourists and curious onlookers to the banks of the Seine during its installation.

JR, who began his career as a street graffiti artist in Paris, created the work as a tribute to the duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who wrapped the Pont Neuf in fabric in 1985. REUTERS