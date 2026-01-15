Online platform launched for Swiss bar inferno evidence

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An informal memorial in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, for the 40 people who died in a New Year bar fire.

GENEVA - A lawyer representing families of the Swiss bar fire victims said on Jan 14 he has launched an online platform to collect eyewitness pictures, videos and testimony from the devastating New Year blaze.

The Jan 1 inferno at Le Constellation, a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, killed 40 people and injured 116 others.

Some mobile phone pictures and videos from inside the establishment as the fire took hold have emerged.

“We have been contacted by many people who wanted to give us information. This addresses that need,” Mr Romain Jordan, who represents several families, told AFP.

“This initiative aims to facilitate the investigation for the victims. We are not trying to replace the investigation, which must do its work without delay,” he added.

Prosecutors in the Wallis canton in south-west Switzerland believe the fire started when champagne bottles with sparklers attached were raised too close to sound insulation foam on the ceiling in the bar’s basement section.

But the investigation still needs to clarify several issues, such as the functioning of escape routes and whether there were fire extinguishers.

The bar’s French owners, husband and wife Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are under criminal investigation, facing charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.

In Switzerland, the presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is pronounced.

“If you witnessed the tragedy in Crans-Montana and/or have photos, videos, revelations or information, you can share them here completely anonymously,” the crans.merkt.ch online platform says.

Besides the box to upload files, there is also a message section reading: “Describe what you saw, heard, or share any useful information.”

Mr Jordan said several contributions have already been received since the platform went live.

The website says it will not collect personal data, such as the IP address or user location, the files are encrypted and stored securely and subject to attorney-client privilege. AFP